NY doctor says number of ICU patients has quadrupled as COVID-19 cases spike

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The chance of a second coronavirus wave has threatened New York for weeks and now, with cases rising and flu season coming, doctors warn people should not take any chances.

Dr. Pavel Gozenput, who works inside of Long Island emergency room and has a medical practice in Brooklyn, has treated COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has quadrupled, Dr. Gozenput said.

“We’re seeing the hospital rates go up in the last two weeks,” Dr. Gozenput said.

As of Sunday, New York City’s positivity rate was 2.57 percent with 937 new cases and 117 hospitalizations, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

“We’re going to have to fight that second wave,” he said.

As NY continues to see a surge, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the coronavirus has attacked the Black, Brown and Hispanic communities the most, so they should be among the first to get the vaccine when one becomes available.

“The COVID infection rate is two and a half times higher among Black and Hispanic people and the hospitalization rate for patients was over three times higher than with white people,” he said.

Cuomo said he would not allow New York to be bullied when it came to the vaccine.

“If the Trump administration does not not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process, we will enforce our legal rights,” he said.

Also this Sunday, Senator Chuck Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to move forward with an economic relief bill to help with the dramatically worsening coronavirus pandemic.