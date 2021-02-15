NY deadline to enroll, change political party extended to Tuesday

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended New York’s deadline to enroll in a political party on Sunday.

The governor signed an executive order extending the deadline to Tuesday. Cuomo said he changed the date to ensure Boards of Election have enough time to process all of the requests given that many are operating with reduced staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The right to vote is one of the sacred pillars of our democracy, and as we continue to fight the war on COVID, we can’t put democracy on hold,” Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday. “Today we are extending the period for voters to change their party enrollment until Tuesday, Feb. 16 to help break down more barriers to the ballot box and help ensure everyone has a chance to exercise this fundamental right.”

The deadline usually falls on Feb. 14, but given that the date was a Sunday, followed by a federal holiday on Monday, extending the deadline would ensure the spirit of the law is complied with statewide, according to the governor’s office.

New Yorkers must be registered with a political party to vote in primary elections.

