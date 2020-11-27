NY couple finds cache of whisky hidden in walls of 105-year-old home

A couple found more than 60 bottles of whisky hidden in the walls of their 105-year-old home.

A couple found more than 60 bottles of whisky hidden in the walls of their 105-year-old home.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

AMES, N.Y. — An upstate New York couple made a fascinating discovery inside the walls of their new home.

The couple bought the 105-year-old house in the village of Ames last year with plans of fixing it up.

When they started removing some exterior trim, they found more than 66 bottles of Scottish whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards.

The home dates back to the Prohibition era and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple has now done some digging on the old homeowner and they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them. Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.