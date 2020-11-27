NY couple finds cache of whisky hidden in walls of 105-year-old home

Local News

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
whiskey in walls

A couple found more than 60 bottles of whisky hidden in the walls of their 105-year-old home.

  • whiskey in walls
    A couple found more than 60 bottles of whisky hidden in the walls of their 105-year-old home.
  • whiskey in walls
    Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

AMES, N.Y. — An upstate New York couple made a fascinating discovery inside the walls of their new home.

The couple bought the 105-year-old house in the village of Ames last year with plans of fixing it up.

When they started removing some exterior trim, they found more than 66 bottles of Scottish whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards.

The home dates back to the Prohibition era and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple has now done some digging on the old homeowner and they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them. Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Councilmember Mark Levine talks vaccine distribution disparity

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in NYC as some sites become 24/7

UPS Healthcare talks Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

Chill returns Thursday and through the weekend

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

@PIX11News on Twitter