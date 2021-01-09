NY Congressional delegation calls for President Trump’s removal from office

NEW YORK — Several Congressional leaders from New York who were on Capitol Hill during Wednesday’s riot were at City Hall with Mayor Bill de Blasio Saturday.

They called on President Trump to be removed from the White House immediately, so the 11 days left of the transition to President-elect Joe Biden can be as peaceful as possible.

One of the darkest days in American history was recorded on Jan. 6. A mob of the president’s supporters violently stormed the nation’s Capitol sending lawmakers into hiding as they worked to affirm Joe Biden’s presidency. Five lives were lost, including a Capitol police officer.

Calls for the president’s removal and second impeachment are growing louder after the deadly insurrection.

“The insurrection that was violently perpetrated by enemy combats and seditionists was an attempt to halt a constituted process and overthrow the government,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

Facebook and Twitter have purged the president’s accounts and messages, citing risk of further incitement of violence, but the president’s supporters are claiming his first amendment rights are being violated.

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said at City Hall that New York wouldn’t stand for what happened Wednesday.

“Can you imagine a mob taking over this building? Never happened, will never happen in New York City, but it happened in Washington,” de Blasio said.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a powerful Democrat, spoke about her experience on Wednesday.

“They stormed the room and took over. I’m still shocked what happened, even more shocking the president led part of this insurrection and disruption of our democracy.”

Dozens of people, claiming to be true patriots heeding to the president’s call to keep him in power, have already been arrested.

It’s still unclear if the attempt to remove the president will be by the 25th amendment or through a swift impeachment process.

“America was attacked by a mob of domestic terrorists,” Rep. Nydia Velazquez said.

“What he continues to inspire white nationalism and white supremacy,” Rep. Jamal Bowman added.

With president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration just 11 days away and calls for more violence and demonstrations by President Trump’s supporters surfacing, security and safety are top of mind.

National Guard members and law enforcement from our area who were deployed earlier this week, will be back in Washington , hoping for a peaceful transition of power.

“Peace and harmony and no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, peace and harmony and bringing everyone together is what’s best for the country right now,” said New Jersey State Police’s Lt. Brian Winnie.

If the president does get impeached, it would be his second impeachment which would prevent him from running from office again.

As for New York City, the mayor says right now there aren’t any known threats to our area. There are, however, demonstrations planned for Sunday.