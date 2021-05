FILE – In this June 14, 2020, file photo, people participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally at Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza in New York. Amnesty International is calling on New York City and state officials to ban law enforcement from using facial recognition technology, used to spy on Black Lives Matter protesters, saying it threatens the civil rights of “marginalized” communities. (AP Photo/Kathy Willen, File)

NEW YORK — Amnesty International is calling on New York City and state officials to ban law enforcement from using facial recognition technology.

The proposal was backed on Tuesday by a coalition including the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society.

New York would join Boston, San Francisco and and other jurisdictions around the country if local lawmakers passed legislation imposing the ban.

Supporters say the technology threatens the civil rights of “marginalized” communities.