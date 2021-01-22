NY attorney general sues over nuclear plant shutdown plan

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. During a Tuesday, Sept. 29 media conference call on an initiative, dubbed “Operation Corrupt Collector,” James offered frank advice to older people who are often seen as easy marks for dubious debt collectors. “Senior citizens, as I always say, they’ve earned the right to hang up and to be rude,” James said. “Most seniors are not rude, but when it comes to individuals engaging in illegal conduct, they should hang up and report the collector to the FTC immediately.” (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for denying the state a public hearing over the dismantling of the Indian Point nuclear power point before approving a sale.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to review the NRC’s decision as well as another one related to the funds that would be used for decommissioning.

The NRC in November had approved Entergy Corp.’s sale of the plant north of New York City to New Jersey-based Holtec International, and last week denied petitions from the state and other parties for hearings.

An email was sent to the NRC seeking comment.