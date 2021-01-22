NY attorney general sues over nuclear plant shutdown plan

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for denying the state a public hearing over the dismantling of the Indian Point nuclear power point before approving a sale.
The lawsuit asks a federal court to review the NRC’s decision as well as another one related to the funds that would be used for decommissioning.
The NRC in November had approved Entergy Corp.’s sale of the plant north of New York City to New Jersey-based Holtec International, and last week denied petitions from the state and other parties for hearings.
An email was sent to the NRC seeking comment.