NY Attorney General Letitia James sues NYPD over George Floyd protest response

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY — New York’s attorney general sued the New York Police Department on Thursday, calling the rough treatment of protesters against racial injustice last spring part of a longstanding pattern of abuse that stemmed from inadequate training, supervision and discipline.

Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit includes dozens of examples of alleged misconduct during the spring demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s police killing, including the use of pepper spray and batons on protesters, trapping demonstrators with a technique called kettling and arresting medics and legal observers.

“We found a pattern of deeply concerning and unlawful practices that the NYPD utilized in response to these largely peaceful protests,” James said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

James, a Democrat, was tasked by Gov. Andrew Cuomo with investigating whether NYPD officers used excessive force to quell unrest and enforce Mayor Bill de Blasio’s nightly curfew. She issued a preliminary report in July that cited a “clear breakdown of trust between police and the public.”

She is seeking reforms including the appointment of a monitor to oversee the NYPD’s policing tactics at future protests and a court order declaring that the policies and practices the department used during the protests were unlawful.

An incident caught on video which ultimately caught the attention of James is a piece of the puzzle.

The video shows an NYPD officer who approached a Black protester, Andrew Smith, last summer during one of the many street protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

After grabbing Smith’s face mask, the NYPD officer then sprayed Smith in the face with pepper spray.

Andrew Smith spoke during James’s news conference. He calls on the officer responsible to be prosecuted.

“He represents members of the police force who hide in uniform, terrorizing those they are sworn to protect.”

James said it goes further than that single officer.

“What we found was an egregious abuse of police power,” James said. “Rampant, excessive use of force, and leadership unwilling to stop it.”

She cites repeated use of batons, pepper spray, bicycles and kettling.

In addition to calling for reforms within the department, James is also demanding a federal monitor oversee the NYPD.

Pat Lynch, the president of the NYPD’s largest union, responded with a statement that did not address accountability for any officers’ actions, but instead pointed the blame at City Hall.

His statement reads in part, “They sent cops out to police unprecedented protests and violent riots with no plan, no strategy and no support. They should be forced to answer for the resulting chaos, instead of pointing fingers at cops on the streets and ignoring the criminals who attacked us with bricks and firebombs.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio in turn blamed James for suing at all. “I couldn’t agree more that there are pressing reforms that must, and will, be made this year.”

But the Mayor adds, “A court process and the added bureaucracy of a federal monitor will not speed up this work. There is no time to waste and we will continue to press forward.”

The NYPD echoed the mayor’s comments.

“As the Mayor has said, adding another layer does not speed up the process of continued reform, which we have embraced and led the way on,” said a department spokesperson.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the NYPD has been sued before without producing the desired results.

“Inside the department, there’s a lack of transparency and accountability,” he said.

James’ lawsuit is the second major legal action to stem from the NYPD’s handling of the protests.

In October, the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Legal Aid Society sued the city on behalf of protesters who say they were assaulted and abused by police.

A civil rights organization and a city watchdog agency have also criticized the department’s actions.

Human Rights Watch issued a report in November citing evidence that police planned an aggressive crackdown on protesters on June 4 in the Bronx.

In December, the city’s inspector general found that the NYPD was caught off guard by the size of the protests and resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions and stifled free speech.