NY allows indoor dining again in hot spots following lawsuit

NEW YORK — Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York can once again offer limited indoor dining, the governor’s office said Thursday.

It does not apply to New York City.

The decision comes a day after 91 Erie County restaurants won a preliminary injunction from a state supreme court judge.

It temporarily blocks the state’s enforcement of the indoor-dining ban in Buffalo and Erie County while the case is being heard.

Regulations in NYC were created through a separate executive order.

Susannah Koteen owns Lido and Bixi in Harlem on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

The restaurants in orange zones outside the five boroughs can allow up to four people per table to dine indoors, Cuomo’s office announced Thursday.

Cuomo’s counsel Kumiki Gibson said the office disagrees with the judge and will review the decision.

“From the start of this pandemic, the State has acted based on facts and the advice of public health experts, and we will continue that approach,” Gibson wrote in a statement to the media.

The change to the rules was done to insure “uniformity and fairness,” according to the statement.

If that’s the case, New York State Assemblyman Mike Reilly says it should be allowed in New York City, as well.

The Staten Island lawmaker says legislation should move forward to limit some of the Governor’s executive orders.

“This is a prime example why the state assembly and senate need to get back to work and actually govern,” he said.

Cuomo’s approach has often led to disagreements between state and local officials, whose data can often differ.

This is latest lawsuit to question Cuomo’s micro-cluster approach that he launched in October, when cases began surging statewide. Indoor dining was banned again in New York City on Dec. 14.

