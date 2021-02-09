NY AG sues 2 anti-abortion protesters

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. During a Tuesday, Sept. 29 media conference call on an initiative, dubbed “Operation Corrupt Collector,” James offered frank advice to older people who are often seen as easy marks for dubious debt collectors. “Senior citizens, as I always say, they’ve earned the right to hang up and to be rude,” James said. “Most seniors are not rude, but when it comes to individuals engaging in illegal conduct, they should hang up and report the collector to the FTC immediately.” (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — New York state Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against two anti-abortion protesters, accusing them of repeated “obstructive, threatening, harassing, and violent activity” at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, James says Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes repeatedly blocked patients’ entrance to the clinic in violation of access laws, and threatened violence against patients and staff.

An email was sent to the women’s web site seeking comment.

The lawsuit asks for the women to be barred from protesting within a certain distance from the clinic entrance.