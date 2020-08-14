Nurses in New York helping hospital in Utah during pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — At the height of the COVID-19 crisis in New York this past spring, for many on the frontlines the light at the end of the tunnel was hard to find.

But a helping hand from nurses from around the country helped the Big Apple. Now, nurses from New York are returning the favor to Utah

On New York City’s darkest day during the COVID-19 surge in April, more than 730 deaths were reported in a single day. Hospitals were inundated and healthcare workers overwhelmed.

Madison Montague — a critical care nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital — says what helped lessen the blow was the outreach from traveling nurses who came to the Big Apple to help.

“I was endlessly grateful,” she said.

When it was time to return the favor to rising hot spots, Montague jumped at the opportunity

“I think you realize when you are in it how crucial an extra pair of critical care nursing hands are and I just wanted to be able to provide that relief like it was provided to us.”

The nurse is part of a group of 30 Northwell health nurses from our area now on the ground in Utah assisting in the COVID unit at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

Jeffrey Rosa, a registered nurse from Long Island Jewish, is one of them.

“I was a little scared to be honest but fortunately everybody here has been so incredibly welcoming and everyone here has made it feel like a second home,” Rosa said.

Utah is now on the rebound after experiencing a spike in COVID cases last month. These frontline workers who saw New York at its worst say despite downward trends, we’re still not out of the woods.

“Just because someone looks healthy doesn’t mean that they’re not a carrier,” said Shereyah Barbera, a nurse at Southside Hospital. “They don’t have to sneeze, they don’t have to cough, they just have to talk to you.”

The nurses which have been deployed in groups of 10 will be helping out for the next six weeks.