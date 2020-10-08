Number of New York schools closed by COVID-19 mounts

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — State data shows that, as of Thursday, at least 116 schools across New York state that opened their doors to in-person learning have had to close for at least a day since the academic year began because of the spread of COVID-19.

That tally excludes additional school closures in New York City, which reports data separately.

Education Department releases list of schools in NYC red, orange, yellow zones

The New York State Education Department reports that about 1 in 10 of the state’s roughly 700 school districts has had at least one school temporarily shift to online learning.

