Number of global measles cases reach highest number in 23 years in 2019, jumped 50% from 2016

LONDON/NEW YORK — The number of children sickened by measles in 2019 was the highest in 23 years, according to new data from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a study published on Thursday, WHO and CDC said there were nearly 870,000 cases of measles last year, and the number of deaths — about 207,500 — increased by almost 50% since 2016.

Officials blamed the record number of cases on a significant drop in vaccination; children must receive two doses of the measles vaccine to avoid being sickened by the highly contagious disease.

“The tragic reality is children will die as a result,” a WHO official said in a previous report earlier this year. “Children may be at relatively low risk from severe disease and death from COVID-19 but can be at high risk from other diseases that can be prevented with vaccines.”

More than 1,200 cases of measles were reported in 30 states in 2019 with more than three-quarters of them linked to outbreaks in New York and New York City, the CDC reported.

A measles outbreak impacted Rockland County hard between 2018 and 2019.

The first measles case in Rockland County was identified October 1, 2018, with the last rash onset from measles identified Aug. 13, 2019. It was declared over in September 2020.

More than 80% of the cases were in people age 19 and younger, Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, the Rockland County health commissioner, said at a news conference Wednesday. The county saw acute complications with multiple hospitalizations, including care for pneumonia and preterm births.

“Since October, nearly 30,000 measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations have been administered in Rockland County, which represents three times more than our annual baseline,” Ruppert said.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, pediatricians warn that routine check ups and vaccinations should not be skipped — they can be done easily and safely; doctors have reported a significant drop in immunizations in children as parents kept kids at home.