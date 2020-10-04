NTSB urged to probe plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes

Steve Barnes (right), half of the iconic and now-defunct law firm Cellino and Barnes, died in a plane crash near Buffalo, according to reports, Oct. 2, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CORFU, N.Y. — Two members of Congress from New York are calling on the National Transportation Safety Board to reverse its decision not to send an investigator to the scene of a small plane crash that killed a prominent attorney and his niece.

Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs called it “extremely concerning” that coronavirus protocols would keep the NTSB from sending anyone to the Western New York site where personal injury lawyer Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth Barnes died in Friday’s crash.

A message seeking comment on the Congress members’ letter was sent to the NTSB.