Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows

Dawn Best responds to questions while holding a photo of her mother, Carolyn Best, during a news interview, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Wantaugh, N.Y. Best says her mother never contracted COVID-19 but died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As more than 90,000 of America’s long-term care residents have died in the coronavirus pandemic, advocates for the elderly say a tandem wave of death separate from the virus has quietly claimed tens of thousands more, often because overburdened workers haven’t been able to give them the care they need.

Care home watchdogs say they are being flooded with reports of residents withering away in starvation or thirst.

An expert who conducted an analysis of nursing home deaths for The Associated Press believes that non-COVID excess deaths, beyond what is normal, could total 40,000 this year.

Dawn Best said her 83-year-old mother Carolyn Best never contracted COVID-19 at her Long Island nursing home. Best believes her mother died instead of dehydration, perhaps because the staff was so consumed with caring for COVID-19 patients that no one made sure she was drinking enough fluids.

