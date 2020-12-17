Westchester deals with high snow drifts, power outages

YONKERS, N.Y. — From suburban Peekskill to Yonkers, the northern part of the region dug out from up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Mount Vernon Public Works Director Damani Bush said the cleanup was a tough ask.

“As we were going through our routes and completing them and plowing and sanding and salting them, what happened was the wind was blowing them right back out into the streets, so instead of going by a 4-hour shift might have taken a 6-hour shift,” he said.

In Yonkers, plow trucks navigated high winds and the city’s steep hills. Across Westchester County, the damage left behind after the overnight storm was less than initially expected. Metro-North trains and B line buses returned to their schedules.

But some residents were dealing with the unexpected. County executive George Latimer said the county had a variety of electrical outages and people were freezing when they woke up.

Dozens of the 1,000 ConEd customers who lost power in Yonkers live on Sunnyside Drive. Six hours and several crews later, the lights finally came back on Thursday afternoon.