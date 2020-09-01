Westchester County extends beach season

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — As beach season typically comes to an end around the Labor Day weekend, Westchester County announced beach season will be extended.

Playland Park in Rye and Croton Point Park in Croton will be open to the public for two weekends after Labor Day.

Both beaches will be open Sept. 12 to 13 and Sept. 19 to 20 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“This is a sign of us again trying to compensate for the difficulties we have had during the pandemic. We are proud of the work to get and keep these facilities open to help people cool off in the age of Covid,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Prior to Labor Day, Playland Beach will be open Sept. 1 through 7 and Croton Point Park Beach will be open Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Three of Westchester County’s pools, Saxon Woods in White Plains, Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon and Sprain Ridge in Yonkers, are also open for their regular daily sessions through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fourth pool, Tibbetts Brook, in Yonkers, will be closed through Sept. 4, but will reopen from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.