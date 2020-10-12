Target coming to Yonkers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YONKERS, NY — Target announced plans to open a store in Yonkers on Monday.

The store will open at the Cross County Center, a spokesperson said. It will be around 132,000 square feet.

“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Yonkers community with this new Target store,” a company spokesperson said.

The “shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests,” the spokesperson said.

Target has not yet determined an opening date for the new store.

