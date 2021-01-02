Small plane skids off NY runway, minor injuries reported

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane has skidded off the runway at a suburban New York City-area airport, but only minor injuries are reported.

Lohud.com reports the pilot of the eight-seat plane was the only person on board and was treated for minor injuries after the accident Saturday afternoon at Westchester County Airport in White Plains.

The plane skidded off the runway while trying to land at about 3 p.m.

The airport near the Connecticut line was closed for nearly an hour during the response to the accident.

The cause of the mishap is under investigation.

