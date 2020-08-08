Power restored for family with little girl who has rare disorder

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ARDSLEY, N.Y. — Power was restored on Saturday at the Westchester County home of a little girl who has a rare disorder.

Days after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the tri-state area, knocking out power to more than 1 million people, 12-year-old Rafi Kopelan and her parents can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Rafi has Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare connective tissue disorder. Also known as EB, the disorder is painful and Rafi’s skin is extremely fragile.

“We have medication that needs to be refrigerated. And because of her inability to eat enough calories to sustain herself she needs to be fed overnight through a feeding pump,” Rafi’s father, Brett Kopelan, told PIX11 on Friday while the family still desperately waited for their power to come back on.

The family and their two dogs have been staying with Rafi’s grandfather in his small New York City apartment since Tuesday when the power went out in their home on Jordan Lane in Ardsley.

“Heat is incredibly bad for kids with EB. Heat creates friction with sweat, creates more blisters and skin tears,” Kopelan said.

Rafi’s parents said they escalated the power issue with Con Ed several times, as did Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian, but they hadn’t seen any progress.

Late Friday night Con Ed told PIX11 News a crew was working on the outage that affected the Kopelan family’s home. Power was restored on Saturday.