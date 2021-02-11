Police: Woman with infant in car leads police chase in Westchester County, crashes

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — A woman with an infant in her car was arrested in Westchester County after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash and an injured officer, police said.

The chase started shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Hutchinson River Parkway near New Rochelle, the Journal News reported. New York state police joined Westchester County officers as the pursuit continued about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north on I-684.

When the woman’s car crashed near Route 138 in Goldens Bridge, police saw an infant in the back seat and called Child Protective Services.

An officer was injured during the chase.

