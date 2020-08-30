Police officer shot, injured while helping woman in Middletown, officials say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — A police officer in Middletown, New York was shot and injured after being flagged down by a woman asking for help in an alleged domestic violence incident, officials said Sunday.

According to police, the officer was on a routine neighborhood patrol in a marked vehicle when a woman flagged him down on Myrtle Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The officer and the woman were speaking on the side of the road when a man walked out of a home and fired a handgun, striking the officer in the left forearm, police said.

The officer returned fire and shot the man, police said. He then called for police assistance.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The officer was also treated at a hospital.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the scene, according to police.

The shooting is being investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.