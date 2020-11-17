Police investigating threat against Ossining High School in Westchester

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OSSINING, N.Y. — A lockout was conducted at schools across Ossining Tuesday morning as authorities investigated a threat made against the Westchester town’s high school, officials said.

“We’re working closely with Dr. Sanchez and the Ossining Schools to determine the origin of this threat so our students can have the safe learning environment they deserve,” the Ossining Police Department wrote on Twitter around 9: 30 a.m.

The incident comes a day after the district switched to full-remote learning for a week on Monday, due to dozens of staff members under COVID-19 quarantine, the Ossining Daily Voice reported.

It was not immediately clear if there were any students in town school buildings.

Ossining Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Raymond Sanchez sent out a letter to parents Tuesday about the incident.

“As a precaution, we have decided to conduct a Lockout at all of our schools today,” the official wrote.

He said a “Lockout” is used when the possibility of an outside threat has been identified and it has been determined that students and staff should remain in a school building that “locks out” visitors.

All exterior doors are locked at the district’s schools to prevent anyone from entering the buildings, while classrooms and corridors are checked.

Sanchez said the district would continue to keep parents and students updated on the matter.

No further information about the threat was released.