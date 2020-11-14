NYS Thruway converts to cashless tolling

A truck passes a sign proclaiming “I Love New York” and marketing other state attractions on the New York State Thruway in Utica, New York on Nov. 29, 2016.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tolling on the New York State Thruway is now completely cashless.

The Thruway Operations Center “flipped the switch” to cashless tolling along a 450-mile stretch of the highway’s ticketed toll system during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

The switch happened simultaneously at 58 tolling locations.

#Cashless – The Thruway Operations Center is getting ready to “flip the switch” on cashless tolling TONIGHT. It’s no easy feat. There are hundreds of people spread across the state to ensure a seamless switch. Learn about the project at https://t.co/FbfSpTOXzz. pic.twitter.com/k5ya8UvtQM — NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) November 14, 2020

The rest of the thruway system already stopped accepting cash payments.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the thruway moved to cashless tolling more than a month ahead of schedule.

The governor had made the conversion a goal in his 2018 State of the State address.