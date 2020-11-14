NYS Thruway converts to cashless tolling

NEW YORK — Tolling on the New York State Thruway is now completely cashless.
The Thruway Operations Center “flipped the switch” to cashless tolling along a 450-mile stretch of the highway’s ticketed toll system during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.
The switch happened simultaneously at 58 tolling locations.
#Cashless – The Thruway Operations Center is getting ready to “flip the switch” on cashless tolling TONIGHT. It’s no easy feat. There are hundreds of people spread across the state to ensure a seamless switch. Learn about the project at https://t.co/FbfSpTOXzz. pic.twitter.com/k5ya8UvtQM— NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) November 14, 2020
The rest of the thruway system already stopped accepting cash payments.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the thruway moved to cashless tolling more than a month ahead of schedule.
The governor had made the conversion a goal in his 2018 State of the State address.