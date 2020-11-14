NY police officer suspended for racist remarks caught on body camera

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ALBANY, N.Y. — An Albany police officer has been suspended without pay after a body camera recorded him calling Black people “the worst race,” adding an expletive for emphasis.

The Albany Times Union obtained a transcript of the Nov. 1 conversation between Officer David Haupt and a county sheriff’s deputy that occurred while the two were at a gas station.

In the transcript, Haupt, referring to what he says is a disproportionate number of police calls involving Black people, says, “they are getting worse and worse, and people are defending that.”

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, who is Black, called the comments the most “shocking and appalling” he had heard in 30 years in law enforcement.

