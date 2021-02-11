Newburgh police investigate death of 7-year-old boy

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Law enforcement sources tell PIX11 News that officials are investigating if a 7-year-old boy in Newburgh who died Wednesday was the victim of abuse.

They specifically want to know if he was neglected and malnourished by his caretakers.

Detectives, along with forensic investigators, gathered evidence from a Newburgh apartment on William Street Thursday morning.

“I heard that the child wasn’t breathing,” Noemi Losano said in Spanish. She’s a neighbor and said she saw multiple police officers descend on the block earlier in the day.

Newburgh residents dropped off balloons and candles in memory of the young child. Those who live in the building wouldn’t speak to PIX11 News on camera.

Newburgh police said in a statement late Thursday that the 7-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived. Tragically, he was not able to be resuscitated.

The child who died attended the Temple Hill Academy in nearby New Windsor, but it’s unclear if he was attending classes in person or through remote learning. The school has yet to comment.