New Rochelle creates apartment in train station to promote downtown living

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The cities and towns around New York City have always had to compete with their big city neighbor.

The city of New Rochelle has been working for years to develop its downtown.

Development Commissioner Luiz Aragon saw potential in a vacant second floor above the train station.

“As we continue to rebound and reimagine our city’s existing spaces and assets with a focus on growing our entrepreneurial and artistic community, we hope New Rochelle will become a center of creativity and innovation through these programs,” said Commissioner Aragon.

The city created live/work space in the train station and another building and made it available to artists and entrepreneurs.

Miguel Braceli’s commute is less than five seconds. His front door opens onto the platform.

“I’m very connected to urban structure, landscape and things happening in the city,” he said.

He’s creating art installations to be unveiled next year around New Rochelle. It also hosts entrepreneurs working with a business accelerator to encourage growth around the train station and region.

Danny Potocki is the managing director of Accel7 and world to encourage business startups.

“Artists, entrepreneurs, and students are the first innovators in growing, vibrant ecosystems. The team at Accel7 is excited to continue to drive ideas and innovation initiatives with emerging creatives and companies that will improve the quality of life for families and businesses in the City of New Rochelle and the greater region,” said Potocki.

About 300 acres around the train station have been rezoned. The City of New Rochelle is developing 12 million square feet Including 7000 new residential units.

Three projects are currently leasing.