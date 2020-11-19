Montefiore New Rochelle nurses threaten strike as COVID-19 spikes in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital threatened to strike Thursday over what they described as unsafe conditions as coronavirus spiked in New York.

Almost all of the 200 nurses at the hospital voted to strike, in part, over low staffing levels. They said there’s only one nurse for every nine patients on the medical/surgery floors and one nurse for every three patients in the intensive carse unit. Nurse Kathy Santoiemm said it’s “the worst it’s ever been.”

Nurses demanded stepped up preparations for the pandemic and a contract covering issues of safe patient care, wages and benefits. They gave the hospital 10-days notice to work things out and prevent the strike.

A spokesperson for Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital decried the strike threat.

“It’s disgraceful that NYSNA (New York State Nurses Association) leadership is threatening a strike after being offered over 7 percent in salary increases during a pandemic when hospitals and individuals are struggling financially,” the spokespersons said.