Man shoved to ground during protest files lawsuit against City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man shoved to the ground during a protest in front of Buffalo City Hall last June is taking legal action against the city.

Seventy-four-year-old Martin Gugino filed a lawsuit Monday, according to Lipsitz Green Scime & Cambria.

The lawsuit states that the city and others violated Gugino’s constitutional rights, including his rights to freedom of speech, peaceful assembly, and protest, PIX11’s sister station WIVB reported.

Lipsitz Green Scime & Cambria also says the lawsuit filed in the Western District of New York in the United States District Court claims the city enacted an “unconstitutional” week-long curfew, one “selectively enforced against peaceful protesters,” like Gugino.

On Feb. 11, Erie County DA John Flynn announced the dismissal of felony assault charges against Buffalo Police Department Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe.

They were the officers seen in the video pushing Gugino.

Torgalski and McCabe remain suspended with pay until the department’s internal affairs division completes its investigation.

