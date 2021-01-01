Man killed, families displaced when fire rips through Yonkers apartment building: police

A man was killed and families were displaced when a four-alarm fire ripped through a Yonkers apartment building on Bruce Avenue early Friday morning, Jan. 1, 2020, police said.

YONKERS, N.Y. — A man was killed and families were displaced when a four-alarm fire tore through a Yonkers apartment building early New Year’s Day, according to police.

Flames broke out just before 5 a.m. Friday in the five-story residential building at 64 Bruce Ave., authorities said.

A middle-aged man died as an apparent result of the fire, according to Yonkers Police.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released by officials. A verified GoFundMe campaign set up by his family identified him as Michael Johnson.

The fire was brought under control, but not before leaving some families displaced. The total number of those displaced was initially unknown.

Police said the Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross were at the scene Friday morning assisting the families.

The cause of the deadly blaze was not immediately known and authorities said the incident was under investigation by both the Yonkers Fire Department and Yonkers Police.