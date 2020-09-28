Man charged with attempted murder of FBI officer in Yonkers shooting: officials

Police in Yonkers investigate apparent evidence on the sidewalk following a shooting involving an FBI task force officer on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

YONKERS, N.Y. — A New Rochelle man was charged Monday with the attempted murder of a federal law enforcement officer following a shooting in Yonkers last week, officials said.

Darren Smith, 24, is accused of leading police on a chase Friday afternoon after refusing to pull over for alleged traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint.

Smith then abandoned his car and fled on foot, officials said.

An FBI task force officer, who is also a detective with the Yonkers Police Department, ran after Smith until he was stopped by another officer near Getty Square, according to the complaint.

The FBI task force officer noticed Smith was holding a handgun and tried to control the weapon to keep him from firing it, officials said. Smith and the FBI officer ended up struggling for the gun on the ground, according to the complaint.

Smith then fired the gun several times and tried to turn the weapon on the FBI officer, per the complaint.

At least four shots were fired, the complaint shows. No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the incident.

During the struggle, the FBI officer fractured his finger, sprained his knee, and suffered several abrasions to his right hand, officials said.

“As law enforcement professionals, we all take an oath to protect the public from harm. When this subject allegedly fired his gun wildly into a public square to prevent his arrest, police officers, including a task force officer from our Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, took immediate action to prevent innocent people from being killed or injured by stray bullets,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said. “We take our oath seriously, and we won’t back away from our pursuit of holding criminals accountable for their actions.”

Smith was charged with one count of attempting to murder a federal officer, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was also charged with using a deadly weapon to interfere with the performance of a federal officer’s official duties — another maximum sentence of 20 years in prison — and discharging a firearm in the course of a crime of violence, which carries a concurrent maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, officials said.