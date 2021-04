Firefighters battle a large fire on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers early Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021.

YONKERS, N.Y. — Firefighters in Yonkers battled a large fire that broke out in a row of businesses Tuesday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Yonkers and Seminary Avenues before 7 a.m.

Video from AIR11 showed thick, heavy smoke coming from the building, which includes the Tibbetts Park Market grocery store, a dry cleaner and laundromat.

A portion of the roof appears to have collapsed, video from AIR11 showed.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.