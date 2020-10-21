Drivers, 1 student critically injured in New Windsor school bus collision: police

A Little Britain Elementary school bus involved in a serious crash with multiple injuries in New Windsor, Orange County on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A school bus collision in Orange County left a little girl and two drivers critically injured Wednesday morning, local police said.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. in the town of New Windsor, officials said.

According to police, a commercial tree-service truck heading westbound on Route 207 crossed over the double-yellow line and struck the elementary school bus head-on.

The Washingtonville Central School District confirmed the bus was from the Little Britain Elementary school.

“Young students” were on board the bus at the time of the accident, local Assemblyman Colin Schmitt tweeted.

New Windsor police said three people were extricated from the vehicles, including the driver of the bus, the driver of the truck and a female student who was sitting behind the bus driver.

All three patients were listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon. Police added that the little girl was “stable.”

The names and ages of the three patients were not immediately released.

Police said seven other students walked off the bus after the crash and were taken to the hospital to be checked by medical professionals, as per school protocol. They have since been treated and released.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus described the scene as “horrific,” and said the crash was “probably the worst I’ve seen.”

Police said all parents of students involved had been notified.

“We’re hopeful that everyone is going to make a full recovery,” Neuhaus said

The school district said Superintendent Dr. Larry Washington and Principal Sagrario Rudecindo-O’Neill were at the hospital with parents and other district staff.

A crisis support team was on-site Wednesday at Little Britain Elementary to aid students, faculty and staff, the district said.

Authorities said the crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.