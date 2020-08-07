Girl with rare disorder’s family waits for days without power after Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ARDSLEY, N.Y. — It has been four days since a tropical storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the tri-state area.

As as of Friday night, more than 50,000 Con Ed customers in Westchester were still without power. It is inconvenient for many people but for some, the lack of electricity is dangerous.

That includes 12-year-old Rafi Kopelan. She has Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare connective tissue disorder. Also known as EB, the disorder is painful and Rafi’s skin is extremely fragile.

“We have medication that needs to be refrigerated. And because of her inability to eat enough calories to sustain herself she needs to be fed overnight through a feeding pump,” Rafi’s father, Brett Kopelan said.

And because their home on Jordan Lane in Ardsley has been without power since Tuesday, the family and their two dogs have been staying with Rafi’s grandfather in his small New York City apartment.

“Heat is incredibly bad for kids with EB. Heat creates friction with sweat, creates more blisters and skin tears,” he said.

Rafi’s parents, Jackie and Brett, said they have called Con Edison over and over again, explaining their emergency.

“We have now been escalated two times. Then escalated again to an emergency situation and now escalated again to a critical situation and still no Con Ed trucks there,” Brett Kopelan said.

Even Ardsley’s mayor got involved and reached out to Con Ed on the family’s behalf.

“Con Ed’s actions are particularly unconscionable in situations where you have a fragile person,” said Mayor Nancy Kaboolian

Late Friday night Con Ed told PIX11 News a crew was working on the outage that affects the Kopelan family’s home.

“We urge those with severe chronic medical conditions to apply for Con Edison’s Life-Saving Equipment program. Once registered, the program activates outreach efforts during service disruptions to help them with the services they need and speed safe up power restorations,” spokesperson Philip O’Brien said.