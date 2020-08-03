Coastal Westchester County towns brace for Isaias

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — Storm preparations were underway in the Lower Hudson Valley Monday night in areas where heavy winds and ground saturation could damage Westchester coastal towns.

Boaters in towns along the Long Island sound are no stranger to damaging winds. Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy said Mother Nature’s wrath can quickly damage the area, setting the bar high on how the village handles heavy rain and wind.

Isaias becomes Hurricane as it nears Carolinas; Tropical storm warning issued for NY, NJ

“We pre-stage equipment we might need to close of streets, we look at low lying areas and clean out the catch basins,” said Murphy.

Murphy expects the most damage on Tuesday afternoon. He reminded residents who live in flood prone spots to clear away anything outside that can be moved by strong wind gusts.

“Be cautious,” he said. “Do not approach downed wires. Stay home as much as you can. If you have a problem, call the village and we’ll react as quickly as we can.”

Westchester’s emergency operations center will be in regular contact with Con Edison and NYSEG to monitor power outages and the utilities respond to any problems that arise.

In New Rochelle, boaters are covering up their sails. Dudley’s bar owner Rudy Southwell braced for what could be a day of lost revenue.

“We’ll probably close down because outdoor seating and eating doesn’t go well with storms,” said Southwell.

These coastal towns have set up emergency numbers to call for more information on the storm and to report any problems like downed wires and trees.

Area fire and police departments and DPW crews are on call.

