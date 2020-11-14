City of Mount Vernon issues stay-at-home order over increased COVID-19 cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — The city of Mount Vernon in Westchester County has issued a “stay-at-home” advisory as coronavirus cases continue to surge in New York.

The Westchester County city is reporting 124 active cases, with 84 reported in the first two weeks of November. The city strongly advises residents to stay inside their homes unless “travelling for work, school or essential needs.” The advisory goes into effect on Monday.

The city has a taskforce that will continue to enforce social distancing rules and shut down businesses that don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Mount Vernon is still urging residents to get tested for coronavirus.