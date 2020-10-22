Child critically injured in New Windsor school bus crash suffered laceration, broken bones: police

A Little Britain Elementary school bus involved in a serious crash with multiple injuries in New Windsor, Orange County on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Local police have shared new details on a young student and two drivers who were critically injured in a school bus crash in Orange County on Wednesday.

The collision between the elementary school bus and a commercial tree-service truck occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Route 207 in the town of New Windsor.

According to police, the 6-year-old girl, who was sitting directly behind the bus driver, suffered a deep laceration to her leg, as well as two broken bones.

As of Wednesday, she was listed in critical condition. Police did not provide an update on her condition Thursday.

Authorities identified the Washingtonville Schools bus driver as Andrew Sanchez, 74, and he remained hospitalized in the ICU Thursday.

The driver of the tree-service truck was identified as Ian Jennings, 25, who also remained hospitalized Thursday, according to officials.

Police said on Wednesday they believed the tree-service truck had crossed over the double-yellow line as it headed westbound on Route 207, causing it to strike the school bus heading in the opposite direction.

Both drivers and the little girl all had to be extricated from the vehicles after the crash, police said.

Seven other students aboard the bus at the time of the collision were able to walk off on their own and were taken to the hospital to be checked out before being treated and released Wednesday.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus on Wednesday described the scene as “horrific,” and said the crash was “probably the worst I’ve seen.”

Authorities said Wednesday afternoon that the crash remained under investigation.