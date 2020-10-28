6-year-old girl home from hospital after New Windsor school bus crash

New Windsor EMS members escorted a 6-year-old girl as she left the hospital on Friday, Oct. 23 after being seriously injured in a school bus crash on Oct. 21, 2020.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A young girl is home from the hospital after being seriously injured in a school bus crash in Orange County one week ago.

New Windsor EMS posted an adorable photo on Facebook of several members escorting the smiling 6-year-old as she left the hospital Friday.

The elementary student sustained two broken bones and a deep laceration to her leg in the collision between the bus and a commercial tree-service truck. She was sitting right behind the driver, who was critically injured.

The EMS group said in their Facebook post that one member spent over an hour inside the bus helping to treat and free the injured girl.

“We are so proud to have such an amazing police, fire and EMS system in New Windsor,” they wrote in the post.

The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. in New Windsor when the tree-service truck crossed over the double-yellow line as it headed westbound on Route 207, causing it to strike the school bus heading in the opposite direction, police said.

Authorities on Thursday identified the Washingtonville Schools bus driver as Andrew Sanchez, 74, and said he remained hospitalized in the ICU.

The driver of the tree-service truck was identified as Ian Jennings, 25, who also remained hospitalized, officials said.

Both drivers and the little girl had to be extricated from the vehicles after the crash, police said.

Seven other students aboard the bus at the time of the collision were able to walk off on their own and were taken to the hospital to be checked out before being treated and released Wednesday.

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus on Wednesday described the scene as “horrific,” and said the crash was “probably the worst I’ve seen.”