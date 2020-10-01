4 plead guilty after 13-year-old Mount Vernon basketball star killed by stray bullet

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Four men have pleaded guilty to charges related to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl who was riding home from basketball practice when she was struck by a stray bullet in 2016.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old David Hardy pleaded guilty on Thursday to one charge related to Shamoya McKenzie’s death in Mount Vernon. Three other men also pleaded guilty.

The men were part of a gang and opened fire at a rival, prosecutors said. One of the bullets struck McKenzie as she was riding back from basketball practice in her mother’s car.

The UConn women’s basketball team made McKenzie an honorary member after her death.

