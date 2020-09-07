2 rescued after car plunges 15 feet, crashing to ground upside-down in Westchester: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PELHAM, N.Y. — Two people were rescued when their car plunged from a wall, crashing to the ground upside-down, in Westchester County on Saturday evening, local fire officials said.

According to the Village of Pelham Fire Department on Facebook, the incident happened behind 105 Wolfs Lane in Pelham.

While police and EMS headed to the scene of a reported vehicle accident, units were updated that the car had gone off the 15-foot-high wall in the back of the adjacent property and two people were trapped inside, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was stabilized and a precautionary line was stretched

Firefighters, police officers and other responders worked together to safely extricate the two victims from the upside-down vehicle, officials said.

Both people were treated on the scene before being taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was not made clear how the vehicle fell from the wall.