2 off-duty EMTs killed in car collision with another driver on New York State Thruway

Northern Suburbs

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
SUFFERN, N.Y.— Two off-duty emergency responders were killed when the car they were in collided with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway early Monday.

New York State Police said Moshe Herzog, 27, of Spring Valley, New York, was driving southbound on the roadway shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, with passenger David Schneebalg, 26, of Monsey, New York.

Herzog was in the center lane, and collided with the tractor-trailer when he tried to get into the right lane, authorities said. He and Schneebalg were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were part of ambulance corps in Rockland County.

The other driver was hospitalized.

