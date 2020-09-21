2 off-duty EMTs killed in car collision with another driver on New York State Thruway

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUFFERN, N.Y.— Two off-duty emergency responders were killed when the car they were in collided with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway early Monday.

New York State Police said Moshe Herzog, 27, of Spring Valley, New York, was driving southbound on the roadway shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, with passenger David Schneebalg, 26, of Monsey, New York.

Herzog was in the center lane, and collided with the tractor-trailer when he tried to get into the right lane, authorities said. He and Schneebalg were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men were part of ambulance corps in Rockland County.

The other driver was hospitalized.

