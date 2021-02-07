16-year-old girl dies after sledding accident in New York

LEWISTON, N.Y.— A 16-year-old girl who was sledding Saturday at a local park in New York died after the tube she was riding on with a 3-year-old boy struck a tree at the bottom of a hill.

The Niagara County Sherriff’s Office received an emergency call shortly after 10 a.m. about an accident on the sledding hill at Clyde L. Burmaster Park in Lewiston.

Emergency crews transported the pair to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo for treatment.

Police said the girl was later pronounced dead at hospital while the boy was treated and released.

