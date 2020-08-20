‘No timeline’ for indoor dining to return, de Blasio says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says not to expect indoor dining to return to the city anytime soon.

The mayor was asked about the situation, as many restaurants are doing their best to provide outdoor and take-out service, at a press conference Thursday.

“There’s not a timeline, but we’re always asking ourselves the question, ‘what would it take and can we get to that point?’,” de Blasio said when asked alongside new city Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The mayor and Dr. Chokshi cited cities that had reopened, including in Hong Kong, that had to re-close bars and restaurants after opening up again.

“The health and safety of [essential workers] as well as all of the rest of New York City are paramount in our approach,” said Dr. Chokshi. “And we have seen, you know, in many places around the world, how indoor dining has been tied to outbreaks and in some places resurgences as well. So, it’s an area where we have to be careful in weighing the different factors.”

De Blasio emphasized that when the decision is made, it will be made as entire city.

“The whole city is going to be treated as one. I believe the state has always seen it that way as well. And it’s about health and safety first,” he said.

The mayor says almost 10,000 restaurants across the five boroughs have taken advantage of outdoor dining and that it’ll come back next year, pandemic or no pandemic.

For now, it’s all about being safe rather than sorry, de Blasio says.

“You take too many chances, you move too fast, you make the wrong decisions, the disease comes back then you’re, of course, not going to have indoor dining. So, I think the cautious strategic approach is actually the best way to get to indoor dining again one day.”