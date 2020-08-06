‘No one feels safe’: Police unions sue NYC over chokehold ban

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A group of police unions in New York City sued the city Wednesday over the criminalization of chokeholds by officers.

The ban is one of several reforms Mayor Bill de Blasio signed into law in July after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Unions also sued over a planned release of disciplinary records.

Hank Sheinkopf, who’s representing the coalition of police unions, said de Blasio and the City Council’s decision to institute the chokehold ban was “pure politics.”

“They are gambling with the safety of citizens, the safety of our police officers,” Sheinkopf said. “They are interfering with the ability of our police to make lawful arrests. No one feels safe.”

Mayor de Blasio on Thursday said he had not seen the lawsuit.

“There is state law that protects officers who are duly and appropriately doing their job,” he said. “Again, I’ve said this publicly before, NYPD has raised concerns, for sure, about that legislation and it was important to allow those concerns to be aired. But in terms of how we follow through on it now, it is the law, everyone needs to follow through on it.

“This punitive municipal law threatens police officers with fines and imprisonment for doing their jobs in good faith with no intent to harm a suspect, nor even any requirement that a suspect suffer injury,” the lawsuit reads.

A spokesman with the city’s Law Department said they’re reviewing the complaint.