No Mega Millions jackpot winner; Powerball $410M drawing Wednesday

NEW YORK — The Mega Millions jackpot has grown after Tuesday night’s drawing had no winner, and people also have a chance to win big Wednesday with the Powerball jackpot.

The latest winning numbers were: 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 with a megaplier of 4.

Four tickets sold in California, New Jersey and Minnesota matched five numbers, winning $1 million while a ticket sold in New York won $2 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday. The jackpot now sits at $490 million

If you’re feeling lucky now, you don’t have to wait until Friday.

You have a chance to win big with the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $410 million.

The two massive jackpots coupled with optimism about the new year have led to people buying more lottery tickets than ever, according to bodega worker Michael Clark.

Despite the pandemic, Clark said people have been lining up to get tickets for the drawings.”After 3 o’clock, after lunch time, it’s a line. People are coming in the lines, people are playing $10,” he said.

“I’ve never seen that before.”

But with the pandemic still on the front of everyone’s mind, it seems that people are willing to be a little more generous with their winnings this year by donating some of the money to charities or to the city to help the economy get back to normal.