Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member gets 24 years for NY kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Eapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, appears in court. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison for his role in the 2018 kidnapping of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Anthony “Harv” Ellison, a high-ranking member of the gang, was also charged for a slashing, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. He was convicted of racketeering, kidnapping and a violent assault with a dangerous weapon.

Ellison, 33, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, testified that Ellison and another armed man grabbed him from his car and drove him around, beating him at various points.

“I’m pleading with Harv the whole time, ‘Yo, I’m scared,” Tekashi 6ix9ine testified.

He told them he’d give them $100,000 to let him go. They took the rapper to his home where they stole a bag full of jewelry.

