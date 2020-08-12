Newsroom for NY Daily News being closed

Signage for the New York Daily News is displayed on the facade of their office, September 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Tribune Publishing Company is closing the newsrooms of five newspapers including The Daily News in Manhattan, the Orlando Sentinel and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, a company spokesperson said.

The Chicago-based newspaper chain said Wednesday that the decision was made as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said employees will continue to work from home and the newspapers will continue to be published.

The Capital Gazette moved to its current newsroom about a year after a gunman killed five staff members in 2018.

The New York Daily News, which will still be available in print and on its other platforms, is exiting its Lower Manhattan office space. Employees will work remotely, instead.

Real estate companies in the New York said they think most tenants plan to return to their spaces.

Jordan Barowitz with The Durst Organization said the return is going slowly, but commercial rent is essential.

“The property taxes pay for police and firefighters and teachers. It is important for the future of the city that people come back to the office,” he said.

New York City has experienced other times of downsizing. Ken Fisher is a partner at Fisher Brothers and manages more than 5 million square feet of space in Manhattan.

He points out this extended period of uncertainty can be a complication and decisions on schools and transit play a role.

“I think people are playing a waiting game. Ultimately, it’s a vaccine perhaps, but in the short term, we are doing the best we can and providing a tenant-friendly safe atmosphere,” he said.