New Yorkers urged to ‘Shop Your City’ to save small businesses this holiday season

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and businesses are looking for some relief after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As millions of people turn to shop online and at big box stores, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other local leaders around New York City are urging folks to shop local.

“There’s something everyone can do to help small businesses in your neighborhood. I’m going to ask you to not do things the way we’re used to online, but instead to shop at your local business,” de Blasio said.

The mayor recently announced a new program giving small businesses $700,000 in grants and $35 million in no-interest loans.

The “Shop Your City” initiative is aimed at helping the nearly 240,000 small businesses around the five boroughs, which represent 3.6 million jobs. Applications for the no-interest loans begin Nov. 30.

Places like the historic Stand Bookstore which have struggled to stay afloat amid the pandemic and are bracing for a second wave of hardship as COVID-19 cases surge once again.

Fourth-generation bookstore owner Nancy Bass Wyden says never in the 93-year history of her store has her family experienced the struggles they’re now facing.

“I hope the powers that be will rise to the occasion to help our businesses,” Wyden said.

Last weekend, Wyden joined community leaders who are calling on elected officials to pass the Heroes Act to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, provide commercial rent relief and funding for the MTA — all in an effort to boost business.

