New Yorkers report 911 outages, mayor’s office says it’s just high call volume

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers were reporting an inability to get through to 911 Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through there area leaving downed trees and other damage.

Several users on social media said they could not get through to 911 dispatchers when calling the emergency line, with many saying their calls just rang, or they received a recording.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said there were no technical difficulties with 911 services, and that call volume was high due to the storm.

He encouraged those with emergencies to continue to call 911, and those reporting downed trees to call 311.

But social media users rebutted the spokesperson, replying that something is wrong if those in need cannot reach dispatchers.

City Councilmember Justin Brannan said in a tweet he had heard from constituents in his Brooklyn district that they tried to reach 911 to report a downed tree that took out overhead power lines and was causing sparks, but they couldn’t get through.

“Later I was on scene at one of these incidents where a woman was calling 911 on her cell phone,” he said, “and sure enough it just rang.”

Brannan criticized the mayor’s preparedness for the storm.