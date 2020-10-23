New Yorkers react to President Trump calling the city a ‘ghost town’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Bustling sidewalks, congested roads and outdoor dining in all its glory.

It’s a snapshot of The Big Apple on what was a particularly mild Friday afternoon in October.

But if you were paying attention to the second and final presidential debate Thursday night — and you don’t live in New York — you would’ve thought differently.

“It’s a ghost town… it’s dying, everyone is leaving New York,” President Trump said during the debate.

Those remarks left New Yorkers like Kae Bragg and Sarah glassman scratching their heads.

“I was on the subway yesterday and it was completely full,” Glassman said.

Bragg questioned the President’s sources.

“I just think he is dead wrong, like he obviously doesn’t come here and he’s just making an assumption based on things he probably saw on Twitter.”

Joanne Sanders, a Flordia native who moved to New York two years ago, was confused by the ghost town classification.

“Sometimes I don’t understand his thoughts,” she said. “And you know, what goes through his head but I don’t feel like [New York is] that.

City officials along with the Twitterverse pounced on the remarks, doing their best to debunk the claim.

Some even embraced the “ghost town” label

It’s been a ghost town for years pic.twitter.com/khN0LLDzL5 — Dolan’s Knicks (wear a ?) (@ndhapple) October 23, 2020

“Every time the president talks about a ghost town it’s an absolute fallacy, it is just unfair to the people of New York City,” Mayor de Blasio said during an appearance on WNYC radio. “It’s a place that is fighting back and he should be honoring the people of New York City, not denigrating them.“

Mayor de Blasio does acknowledge the city has a long way to go to getting things back to normal.

Since March, nearly 3,000 businesses citywide have closed permanently.

According to Yelp, half of them were in Manhattan alone.

Not to mention, rising apartment vacancies, a nearly 40 percent drop in tourism and unemployment in the city sitting at 14% – a far cry from 3.7% this time, a year ago.

Experts say however, if there’s one thing New York City knows how to do it’s bounce back.

“New York, yes it’s a little quiet now but it will come back.” Patrick Shaw, a long time New Yorker, proclaimed.