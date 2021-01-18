New Yorkers, others honor MLK’s legacy with acts of service

NEW YORK — “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve” were words once said by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

They would not only start a movement, but inspire generations to come.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day and the annual day of service, many volunteers throughout the area spent the day giving back to their community.

From prepping meals to organizing medical supplies, assembly lines of volunteers were busy.

At the YM & YWHA in Washington Heights, the sense of community was also vibrant where volunteers young and old packed food for City Meals on Wheels.

While some spent this day of service on the ground in the community, the pandemic forced others to serve virtually and from the safety of their home.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, TV host Rachael Ray and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took part in a virtual rally to raise awareness about domestic hunger as part of Hunger Free America’s 20th annual MLK “Serve-a-thon”

King’s life and legacy of serving his community while mobilizing others is still paying dividends decades later.